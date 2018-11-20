Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

CDC advises US consumers not to eat romaine lettuce because of E. coli concerns

Article Image

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned US consumers on Tuesday to not eat...

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 3:38 PM
Updated: Nov. 20, 2018 3:45 PM
Posted By: CNN

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned US consumers on Tuesday to not eat romaine lettuce as it may be contaminated with E. coli.

A total of 32 people, including 13 who have been hospitalized, have been infected with the outbreak strain in 11 states, according to the CDC. One of the hospitalized developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a type of kidney failure. No deaths have been reported.

The Public Health Agency of Canada has identified an additional 18 people who have become sick with the same strain of of E. coli in Ontario and Quebec.

If you have any brand or type of romaine lettuce at home, you should throw it away, even if you ate some and did not get sick, the CDC cautioned. Retailers and restaurants also should not serve or sell any until more is learned about the outbreak. All brands of romaine lettuce are suspect because no common grower, supplier, distributor or brand has been identified by the CDC.

Symptoms, which usually begin about three to four days after consuming the bacteria, can include watery or bloody diarrhea, fever, abdominal cramps, nausea and vomiting, according to the CDC. Most people infected by the bacteria get better within five to seven days, though this particular strain of E. coli tends to cause more severe illness.

Illnesses started in October. The current outbreak is not related to a multistate outbreak linked to romaine lettuce this summer.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Some sun returning!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

County commissioners approved preliminary design for new Vigo County jail

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Wabash Valley Road Runner, Informational & Registration Meeting Terre Haute North HS

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Partly sunny. Cold NW breeze. High: 37°

Image

Ready to hop on the Keto Diet train? Part 2

Image

Newton

Image

Casey-Westfield

Image

Monday late forecast

Image

Bikes for Tykes totals

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth