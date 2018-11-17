Clear

Stan Lee's family said goodbye in private service; tribute in works

Because Marvel Comics patriarch Stan Lee didn't want a large public funeral, his family held a private ceremony, POW! Entertainment said Friday.

A statement posted to the verified Twitter account of Stan Lee didn't mention when the event was held, but said the company is "working on putting together a tribute befitting the greatest creator of our time and the father of modern pop culture."

Lee died Monday in Los Angeles. He was 95.

The website therealstanlee.com has become a tribute wall where fans can post thoughts and memories.

More information about a tribute to Lee, who helped usher in a new era of superhero storytelling -- and saw his creations become a giant influence in the movie business -- will be posted later, POW! said.

"The grandeur of Stan makes this a monumental task," his production company said.

