Snow and flooding smack the South and take aim at the Northeast

Article Image

A big storm is taking shape as it moves from the Gulf of Mexico up the eastern seaboard, bringing flooding t...

Posted: Nov. 15, 2018 8:22 AM
Posted By: By Dave Hennen and Taylor Ward, CNN

A big storm is taking shape as it moves from the Gulf of Mexico up the eastern seaboard, bringing flooding to the Southeast and mid-Atlantic and a wide swath of snow from the Deep South to New England.

Timing

  • Wednesday night: Heavy rain moves through the Southeast while snow and ice impact portions of the Midwest into the Ohio Valley
  • Thursday morning: Rain moves into the mid-Atlantic, transitioning to snow and ice in the Appalachians
  • Thursday afternoon: Rain, snow, and ice move into the Northeast, with snow becoming heavy across the interior
  • Thursday night: Heavy snow moves into upstate New York and New England while a mix of rain and snow quickly transitions to rain closer to the coast
  • Friday: Snow lingers across northern New England into the afternoon


Nearly 25 million are under a flood or flash flood watch from Georgia to Virginia, where heavy rain on top of the already saturated soil could bring flooding.

Winter weather watches, warnings and advisories extend over a wide area from the Deep South, Mississippi and Ohio Valley, into the Northeast.

Snow is falling as far south as Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee, and will spread north over a wide area, including St. Louis, Cincinnati, and Louisville, into the Appalachians and much of the Northeast.

The heaviest snow will likely pile up from the central Appalachians into New England, where over 6" is expected. A heavy pocket of four to six inches is also possible around the St. Louis area, making it their biggest November snowfall in decades.

The northeast metros will escape the heavy snow, but will be left with a miserable mix of rain and snow, changing to all rain as the temperatures warm slightly into the mid and upper 30s.

