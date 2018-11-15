Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

New York man wins $344 million Powerball jackpot by playing same numbers for 25 years

Article Image

Robert Bailey has played the same lottery numbers for nearly three decades. This year, it paid off when he w...

Posted: Nov. 15, 2018 8:21 AM
Posted By: By Faith Karimi, CNN

Robert Bailey has played the same lottery numbers for nearly three decades. This year, it paid off when he won a whopping $343.8 million jackpot.

The 67-year-old retired government employee came forward Wednesday to claim last month's winning Powerball ticket -- the largest jackpot in in New York lottery history.

Bailey's numbers matched all six, and he opted to take the cash value and walk away with a net check of $125,396,690 after required withholdings.

It capped off an exciting few weeks for a man who bought the magic ticket last month at a deli in Harlem. He regularly buys his tickets at the same three or four stores, but on this particular day, it was raining so he ducked into a deli to stay dry and decided to buy a ticket.

"A family member gave me the numbers over 25 years ago and I faithfully play them," he said. When the winning numbers were announced, Bailey checked his ticket online and was stunned.

"I said to myself, 'these look like my numbers.' I tried to remain calm and sat down to watch some shows I had on my DVR. I didn't sleep the rest of the night," he said.

He plans to "do the right thing with the money." And he's not planning to stop playing any time soon.

"Yes, I will continue playing my numbers until this train runs out," he said.

New York Lottery Director Gweneth Dean congratulated Bailey on the historic win.

The total prize in the October 27 drawing was $687 million. Bailey will split the jackpot with a woman in Iowa who also got the winning numbers.

Lerynne West, 51, bought her ticket at a store in the small town of Redfield, Iowa, while grabbing pizza and coffee with her sister. She had just bought her first home and was moving in that day.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 32°
Wintry Mix; Dangerous Travel!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pledge of Allegiance, Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School

Image

26th Annual Collett Park Christmas Walk, Sat 9am-4pm

Image

Snow, freezing rain, sleet and rain all possible. Snowfall accumulation 1-4" depending on your locat

Image

Habitat for Humanity and ISU Basketball

Image

ISU Beats McKendree

Image

The snow is falling, how long will it be around?

Image

Meals on Wheels hosts special dinner

Image

INDOT holds meeting in Oaktown

Image

West Terre Haute Police Officer enters guilty plea

Image

Park-Vermillion Animal Shelter full

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day