Clear

Thanksgiving Day Fast Facts

Article Image

Here's a look at Thanksgiving Day, celebrated in the United States on the fourth Thursday in November.

Posted By: CNN Library

Here's a look at Thanksgiving Day, celebrated in the United States on the fourth Thursday in November. In 2018, Thanksgiving is on November 22.

Facts:
AAA forecasts 54.3 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving in 2018.

According to the USDA, 245 million turkeys were projected to be raised in the United States in 2017.

9.05 million barrels of cranberries were projected to be produced in the United States in 2017.

The president traditionally receives a turkey in a ceremony at the White House a few days before Thanksgiving Day. President Harry S. Truman started the tradition and President George H. W. Bush was the first to pardon the bird and not eat it.

Timeline:
Fall 1621 - The first Thanksgiving is observed in Plymouth. A good harvest leads Massachusetts Governor William Bradford to plan a festival to give thanks. Around 90 Native Americans attend.

1789 - President George Washington issues a proclamation naming November 26 a day of national thanksgiving.

There was no national Thanksgiving Day for several years, but many states had Thanksgiving holidays.

October 3, 1863 - President Abraham Lincoln proclaims the last Thursday in November as a national day of thanksgiving.

1939 - President Franklin D. Roosevelt moves Thanksgiving Day one week earlier to boost the Christmas shopping season.

1941 - Congress rules that the fourth Thursday in November will be observed as Thanksgiving Day and a federal legal holiday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Robinson
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 20°
Rockville
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Marshall
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Sun with afternoon clouds.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mouse House

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Partly cloudy and warmer. High: 45°

Image

Vincennes Lincoln boys

Image

Washington girls

Image

THS Girls basketball

Image

THS Boys basketball

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Ricky Brookins

Image

Linton basketball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth