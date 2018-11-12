5 things to know for November 12: California wildfires, elections, Armistice Day

Today is the federal observance of Veterans Day. Here are 10 ways to honor veterans beyond just saying "thanks for your service."Â Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. California wildfires

At least 31 people have died so far in the wildfires ripping through California. Twenty-nine people died in Northern California's Camp Fire, now the most destructive fire in the state's history. It's burned 111,000 acres and pretty much wiped out the town of Paradise. It's 25% contained. There are still 228 people unaccounted for.

The Woolsey Fire in Southern California has killed at least two people. It's burned 85,500 acres and is about 15% contained. More than 300,000 people statewide have been driven from their homes because of the blazes. And conditions this week won't help firefighting efforts. Dry conditions feeding the flames are expected to continue into the week. Click here to find out how to help those affected.

2. Midterm elections

Recounting has begun down in Florida, sparked by narrowed enough margins in the races for governor, senator and agriculture commissioner. All this is supposed to be done by Thursday, but Palm Beach County's elections supervisor says it'll be "impossible" for her county to meet that deadline. If a county doesn't meet the deadline, the initial vote totals will stand as is. That's good news for the GOP -- their candidates are ahead -- but it would probably trigger lawsuits from the Democrats. (Gov. Rick Scott, the GOP Senate candidate, has already filed three election-related lawsuits.) Meanwhile:

In Georgia, the state Democratic Party and gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams' campaign filed a lawsuit asking for rejected absentee ballots and provisional ballots to be counted. They're still hoping to force a runoff in the governor's race.

And in Arizona's Senate race, Democrat Kyrsten Sinema's lead over Republican Martha McSally continues to grow as the vote counting continues. Arizona's process of counting votes moves slowly because about 75% of the state's electorate votes by mail, and every ballot goes through a verification process.

3. Armistice Day

French President Emmanuel Macron slammed the concept of nationalism during his Armistice Day speech in Paris as the man who recently declared himself a nationalist -- President Trump -- looked on. Macron warned that the forces that led to the horrors of World War I were rising up again. "Nationalism is a betrayal of patriotism. By saying our interests first ... we erase what a nation holds dearest," Macron said, not so subtly knocking Trump's "America First" doctrine. The President, speaking later at an American cemetery in Paris, didn't directly respond to Macron's remarks, instead sticking to a brief speech honoring the war dead. Trump and the first lady are back in Washington.

4. Ebola

The Democratic Republic of Congo is battling the worst Ebola outbreak in its history. Since August more than 200 people have died and almost 300 confirmed or probable cases have been reported. It's the 10th time since 1976 that Ebola has hit Congo. The country's long-term political instability is not helping matters. Violence against health officials and civilians by militant groups have hurt efforts to stop the outbreak, Congo's health minister said.

5. Australia strawberry needle scare

The woman accused of spiking supermarket strawberries with sewing needles did it for revenge, prosecutors in Australia said. My Ut Trinh was arrested Sunday. Police say she's the person responsible for some, but not all, of the at least 100 cases of needles or pins found in strawberries across the country earlier this year, causing a nationwide panic. Trinh, a former supervisor at a strawberry farm, felt she'd been mistreated by coworkers and had talked about getting revenge, police said. She's charged with seven counts of contamination of goods and faces up to a 10-year sentence if convicted. Australian authorities believe there were many copycat cases of tampering as well.

NUMBER OF THE DAY

$15 million

The amount of cash -- delivered in suitcases -- Qatar sent to Gaza to pay the salaries of civil servants and ease the humanitarian situation there

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Americans can forgive one another. We can remember what brings us together as a country and still see the good in each other."

Former Navy SEAL and soon-to-be congressman Dan Crenshaw, giving us all a lesson in forgiveness and unity on "Saturday Night Live." Crenshaw appeared on the program to crack a few jokes after cast member Pete Davidson's tasteless comments about Crenshaw's war injuries last week.

