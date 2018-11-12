Clear

Experts say decorating early for the holidays can make you happier

How early, is too early for holiday decorating?

Posted: Nov. 12, 2018 8:51 AM
Updated: Nov. 12, 2018 10:08 AM
Posted By: By Carolina Cruz, Olivia Lank

PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) -- How early, is too early?

For some, decorating for the holiday started weeks ago.

Researchers says those who do tend to be happier.

The people on the end of the block say they're happier this time of year, all thanks for the Brunelle's.

They spend nearly three months preparing, setting up, and even making their own decorations.

Christmas cheer takes on a meaning of its own on Hillcrest Road in Plainville.

'Everybody loves it, yeah I do get a few people that when they come they say, 'they're starting already?' and I'm like 'yeah, but it's such a positive thing.' How could you not love it? And I think some people just don't quite get it, but I get it,' said Christine Dugo.

You have to drive down the block to 'get it.'

'Every September when he starts it, I get excited, I get to walk my dogs, and every day it's a different piece of decoration out,â€ said Dugo.

From nutcrackers, to a donation drive drop off, even letters to Santa, the decorations serve a greater purpose.

'About a year after she passed, Josh decided to do this wonderful display in memory of his mom,â€ said James Brunelle.

Jill Brunelle suddenly died in 2011. She loved Christmas, especially decorating ornaments with her son, Josh. Her legacy and love of Christmas lives on.

'I think what you observe in those individuals is a little greater sense of optimism,' said Dr. Laura Saunders, Psychologist at Institute of Living.

Dr. Laura Saunders says decorating early can bring cheer.

The holidays are associated with a sense of wonderment from our childhood, sometimes the nostalgia creates an opposite effect.

'Those that are overly optimistic and feeling the holiday spirit take an extra moment, reach out to someone that you haven't heard from in a while, reach out to your neighbor that you haven't seen, do something to extend that holiday spirit,' said Saunders.

Whether you decorate now or later, the end goal is to do it with joy.

Do you think it's too early to decorate for the holidays?

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 38°
Another blast of cold, plus snow!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mark Allen & The Rail Brothers Band Sat. at 7pm Paris, IL American Legion

Image

Eye on Terre Haute, Nov 9th 2018

Image

Suspects identified in animal cruelty case, Sheriff says

Image

Home damaged by late night fire

Image

Pledge of Allegiance Sugar Creek Consolidated, Mrs. Rankins 4th grade

Image

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Twin City Midwest Cross Country Racing Series

Image

Bikes for Tykes Collection Drive

Image

Borrowed Hearts celebrates 1 year of helping foster kids in the Wabash Valley

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate