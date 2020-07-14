$500,000 has helped residents of the Wabash Valley through COVID-19 relief fund

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI)-- The giving keeps growing from the Wabash Valley COVID-19 emergency relief fund. Today the United Way of the Wabash Valley announced it has helped put more than half a million dollars thus far into the community.

Both organizations have led the charge with this relief fund.

Both groups aren't stopping at just half a million dollars. The united way of the Wabash Valley and The Wabash Valley community foundation have a long term plan in place. They want to make sure the community keeps on getting the funding they need.

Director of the United Way of the Wabash Valley said long plan terms were always going to be there. The process just got sped up due to Covid-19.

Richard Payonk said, "These short term funds that we've just gone over half a million dollars have behind them even another half a million of funding that will be longer-term and larger grants that we're working on right now with the communities."

The company normally deals with non-profit organizations that turn to help the community,

If you're a non-profit organization you can apply on the united way website to see if you qualify for funding.

"The united way also says that this funding would not have been possible without local business support.