500 runners from 30 schools expected to take part in a weekend cross country invitational in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Runners from around 30 high schools are still set to compete this Saturday in Vigo County.
Terre Haute South Vigo High School is hosting the Valley Invitational Cross Country Race.
It will take place at the LaVerne Gibson Course.
More than 500 runners are expected to compete in five races.
We reached out to Terre Haute South Athletic Director Ed Jarvis. He told us the public can come, but they are recommending parents only attend.
He also confirmed they are following safety protocols from the IHSAA and the Vigo County Health Department.
Everyone must wear masks and social distance from each other.
See the full list of restrictions below.
- All spectators will mask the entire time on the property
- Must maintain 6ft from each other
- Stay within your family cohort
- No spectators on the course or within 6ft of the course during the race
- No team tents
- No lawn chairs or bag chairs
- No concessions
- Very limited bleachers
- Girls races first, followed by boys races, asking teams to immediately leave at the conclusion of their races
- No tailgating or post race meals or picnics
- No family members in the team area
- Runners will remain masked until the race begins, remove mask during the race (they are allowed to remain masked if they wish), and at the conclusion of the race will put their mask back on. All runners will sanitize their hands following the race.
- Course finish line changed to encourage runners not to stand around
- Teams have been instructed not to interact with other teams