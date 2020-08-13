500 runners from 30 schools expected to take part in a weekend cross country invitational in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Runners from around 30 high schools are still set to compete this Saturday in Vigo County.

Terre Haute South Vigo High School is hosting the Valley Invitational Cross Country Race.

It will take place at the LaVerne Gibson Course.

More than 500 runners are expected to compete in five races.

We reached out to Terre Haute South Athletic Director Ed Jarvis. He told us the public can come, but they are recommending parents only attend.

He also confirmed they are following safety protocols from the IHSAA and the Vigo County Health Department.

Everyone must wear masks and social distance from each other.

See the full list of restrictions below.