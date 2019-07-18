ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - A reward has been offered for infomration leading to the arrest of a person involved in a Crawford County vandalism incident.
LINK | 'WE'RE KIND OF DISAPPOINTED AND SURPRISED THAT IT WOULD OCCUR,' LOCAL COMMUNITY REACTS TO PARK MURAL VANDALISM
The Robinson Police Department says there's a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who damaged a mural at the city's park.
The reward is being offered by the Crawford County Crime Stoppers.
On July 14, a person was caught on camera spraypainting over the town's mural.
If you have any information, call the Robinson Police Department at 618-544-2217.
Related Content
- $500 reward offered for tips leading to arrest and conviction of the person who vandalized Robinson mural
- Blessing Box vandalized, organizers offering reward for help
- $30,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest in unsolved Sullivan County murder
- Vendor's Village offers a reward for arrest and conviction of suspects that hid inside mall, battered security guard
- Reward offered for information in Sullivan Building Supply fire
- Reward offered after deaths of 2 horses in western Indiana
- Robinson man arrested, accused of 'falsely making a terrorist threat'
- 'We're kind of disappointed and surprised that it would occur,' local community reacts to park mural vandalism
- Crime Stoppers: Woodgate vandal
- Terre Haute's Coke mural making big progress