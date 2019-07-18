$500 reward offered for tips leading to arrest and conviction of the person who vandalized Robinson mural

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - A reward has been offered for infomration leading to the arrest of a person involved in a Crawford County vandalism incident.

LINK | 'WE'RE KIND OF DISAPPOINTED AND SURPRISED THAT IT WOULD OCCUR,' LOCAL COMMUNITY REACTS TO PARK MURAL VANDALISM

The Robinson Police Department says there's a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who damaged a mural at the city's park.

The reward is being offered by the Crawford County Crime Stoppers.

On July 14, a person was caught on camera spraypainting over the town's mural.

If you have any information, call the Robinson Police Department at 618-544-2217.