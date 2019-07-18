Clear

$500 reward offered for tips leading to arrest and conviction of the person who vandalized Robinson mural

A reward has been offered for infomration leading to the arrest of a person involved in a Crawford County vandalism incident.

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 2:51 PM
Updated: Jul 18, 2019 3:01 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - A reward has been offered for infomration leading to the arrest of a person involved in a Crawford County vandalism incident.

LINK | 'WE'RE KIND OF DISAPPOINTED AND SURPRISED THAT IT WOULD OCCUR,' LOCAL COMMUNITY REACTS TO PARK MURAL VANDALISM

The Robinson Police Department says there's a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who damaged a mural at the city's park.

The reward is being offered by the Crawford County Crime Stoppers.

On July 14, a person was caught on camera spraypainting over the town's mural.

If you have any information, call the Robinson Police Department at 618-544-2217.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 103°
Robinson
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 101°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 100°
Rockville
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 103°
Casey
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 101°
Brazil
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 103°
Marshall
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 103°
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A One Woman Show

Image

7/18/19 Morning Weather

Image

Wes Kirk

Image

THJTA

Image

Junior Golf

Image

Mitch Hannahs

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

The Amazing Race? Sullivan County's sheriff races homing pigeon for 4H Fair

Image

Group works to bring two endangered insects back to Illinois

Image

Sullivan organization working on grant to improve the downtown area

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way