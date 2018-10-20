Clear
50 years of tiny miracles

A Wabash Valley Hospital is celebrating!

Oct. 20, 2018
Updated: Oct. 20, 2018 10:07 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) -- One Wabash Valley hospital has reason to celebrate! 

Union Health is celebrating 50 years of tiny miracles.

They're remembering the babies and caregivers who have passes through its neonatal intensive care unit or NICU.

This was the first newborn intensive newborn intensive care unit in the state of Indiana. 

The hospital marked 50 years with a ceremony Saturday.

Those at the anniversary party said they were excited to reunite with the families they've served. 

