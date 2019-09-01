50-year-old time capsule opened in Bicknell

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - People in one Wabash Valley community are revisiting their past this weekend.

The city of Bicknell, Indiana hosted a ceremony Sunday to open a time capsule from 1969.

The ceremony happened at Southside Park.

It's part of the 2019 Bicknell Heritage Festival.

The time capsule featured letters written from 50 years ago to be given to relatives in the community today.

Folks in the community stopped by to to check out the piece of history.

News 10 caught up with those at the ceremony.

They said they're looking forward to the tradition that's bringing everyone together.

"Just the comradery of the community. We have a lot of folks that are back in Bicknell for the first time in several years, and so we hope to continue that atmosphere in our city. This is just something that brings the community together. It's a once in a lifetime event, and so we hope it's impactful for many years to come," said Mayor Thomas Estabrook.

A new time capsule was buried during the ceremony.

It will be opened in another 50 years.