5-year-old killed in Parke County crash

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A 5-year-old has died after a crash in Parke County. It happened Monday.
The sheriff's office said a grandmother and her 5-year-old grandson were travelling east on Mecca Road near U.S. 41.
Sheriff Justin Cole said for some reason the grandmother became distracted. That's when she went off the road and sideswiped a telephone poll.
From there, she went back on the road and landed in a ditch. The child was eventually taken Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. He died on Tuesday.
The grandmother received treatment and was released for injuries. Officials have scheduled an autopsy for Tomorrow in Indianapolis.
