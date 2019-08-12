Clear

$5 million Clay County road project set to start next week

The Indiana Department of Transportation says a patch and resurfacing project will start on Monday.

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 6:23 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A long project to improve U.S. 40 in Clay County should start next week.

It spans eastern Brazil though through Knightsville and Harmony.

Workers will start by updating the curb ramps...to make them compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

After that, there will be road patching.

All of the work should be done by November.

In the spring, U.S. 40 will be resurfaced.

Crews will also work on U.S. 231 through Greencastle in Putnam County.

That work will start Monday and last through mid-September.

They are both part of a $5 million project.

