TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A fourth person in Indiana has died from COVID-19, the coronavirus.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the patient was over age 60 and was from Delaware County. This is the first death reported in the county.
State officials say 126 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.
Related Content
- 4th person dies of COVID-19 in Indiana
- 2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana
- Personal gun sales in Indiana
- Second person dies after Vigo County crash
- 4th of July celebrations
- Marion County resident third from Indiana to die of COVID-19
- Indiana reports 4th lung injury death linked to vaping
- Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions
- Indiana National Guard soldier dies during training
- Concerns about COVID-19 and Spring Break travels
Scroll for more content...