4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two small heroes are walking the halls of Ernie Pyle Elementary School in Vermillion County. That's after staff there say the students’ quick thinking helped save a life.

Fourth graders Lane Griffin and Zachary Barnes say they saw another student choking during breakfast. The boys say they got up from the table and rushed to the other side to help a kindergartner as he struggled to breathe. The kids pounded on the younger child’s back until he coughed.

Barnes says, "We were asking him questions like if he was okay and what he was choking on and he was choking on Reese’s Puffs."

The boys say not everyone noticed what happened but some students nearby saw it all and told them they were grateful when the ordeal was all over.

Griffin says, "My heart was racing at that time and my voice was real squeaky 'cause I was really nervous and I didn't know what was going on and she said thank you for saving my cousin. I said that's your cousin? She said yeah and… I'm glad you were there."

Griffin says he knew what to do because he has first responders in his family and he has watched them train. Barnes says he learned on the internet and television. Both agree it is something everyone should know how to do.

Griffin says, "Personally, I think it should be 'cause it's something that, if someone's choking, and the teachers are talking over there, they wouldn't know so someone's going to have to learn how to do it."

Barnes says, "I think a lot of kids could maybe go over it with their family, have like a little practice drill so say if you're one of the older children in your family, you could go over it with one of the littler kids."

The 4th graders say it was instinct and they're glad they were there to help.

The boys were recognized for their good deed. The school principal gave them each a thank you card and a Snickers candy bar.