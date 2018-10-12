Clear

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Two small heroes are walking the halls of Ernie Pyle Elementary School in Vermillion County. That's after staff there say the students’ quick thinking helped save a life.

Posted: Oct. 12, 2018 6:51 PM
Posted By: Heather Good

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two small heroes are walking the halls of Ernie Pyle Elementary School in Vermillion County. That's after staff there say the students’ quick thinking helped save a life.

Fourth graders Lane Griffin and Zachary Barnes say they saw another student choking during breakfast. The boys say they got up from the table and rushed to the other side to help a kindergartner as he struggled to breathe. The kids pounded on the younger child’s back until he coughed.

Barnes says, "We were asking him questions like if he was okay and what he was choking on and he was choking on Reese’s Puffs."

The boys say not everyone noticed what happened but some students nearby saw it all and told them they were grateful when the ordeal was all over.

Griffin says, "My heart was racing at that time and my voice was real squeaky 'cause I was really nervous and I didn't know what was going on and she said thank you for saving my cousin. I said that's your cousin? She said yeah and… I'm glad you were there."

Griffin says he knew what to do because he has first responders in his family and he has watched them train. Barnes says he learned on the internet and television. Both agree it is something everyone should know how to do.

Griffin says, "Personally, I think it should be 'cause it's something that, if someone's choking, and the teachers are talking over there, they wouldn't know so someone's going to have to learn how to do it."

Barnes says, "I think a lot of kids could maybe go over it with their family, have like a little practice drill so say if you're one of the older children in your family, you could go over it with one of the littler kids."

The 4th graders say it was instinct and they're glad they were there to help.

The boys were recognized for their good deed. The school principal gave them each a thank you card and a Snickers candy bar.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
Indianapolis
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Brazil
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 36°
A Cold Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Identifying invasive plants

Image

City of Brazil to start Project Lifesaver

Image

Clay County Food Pantry looking to expand

Image

Protestors lay down to take a stand

Image

A sunny and cool Saturday ahead

Image

The Global Day of Change

Image

Getting ready for the homecoming parade

Image

Getting ready for the ISU Walk

Image

Covered Bridge Festival Underway

Image

One hurt in West Terre Haute Garage Fire

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history