4th child stable after bus stop crash that killed 3 siblings

ROCHESTER, Ind. (AP) — The parents of a child badly injured when a pickup truck plowed into four students boarding a school bus in Indiana, killing three young siblings, say the boy is hospitalized after undergoing surgery.

The parents of 11-year-old Maverik Lowe released a statement Wednesday through Indiana State Police saying the boy is in stable condition.

They also thanked the community for supporting them and the family of the three children killed Tuesday: 6-year-old twin brothers Xzavier and Mason Ingle, and their 9-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl.

State Police Sgt. Tony Slocum said Maverick had, had two surgeries by Wednesday morning after suffering multiple broken bones and internal injuries.

The pickup’s driver, 24-year-old Alyssa Shepherd of Rochester, faces three counts of reckless homicide and a traffic violation. She was released from jail Tuesday after posting bond.