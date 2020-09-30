4th driest September on record

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) – We were entering the first week of Fall on a very dry note here in Terre Haute. Up until our latest rain event on the night of September 28th, which Terre Haute saw close to 0.18 inches of rain, we were on record to see the driest September on record.

This left us for a total of 0.35 inches of rain for the entire month of September. On average, we should receive 3.31 inches of rain for September.

This places September 2020 the 4th driest on record.

1st driest = 1963 @ 0.20 inches of rain

2nd driest = 1897 @ 0.30 inches of rain

3rd driest = 2017 @ 0.31 inches of rain

Looking at the entire year of 2020 so far, we have received 31.27 inches of rain. January, May, and July were our wettest months of 2020. January had 5.64 inches of rain, May had 5.02 inches of rain, and July had 6.91 inches of rain.

This ranks 2020 45th driest of all time, so far. So as a whole, we have had a fairly normal year of rain. Unfortunately, August and September have been fairly dry leading us to be in drought conditions across the entire Wabash Valley.

Looking Ahead

Forecasting rainfall totals over the next week and even beyond is a very hard task. However, we can look at global weather models and find patterns that could potentially either give us dry weather or wet weather.

This is the goal of the Climate Prediction Center (CPC). The CPC studies global forecasts and predict what we could see in the coming weeks.

Below are their predictions.

Over the next 6-10 days, you can see temperatures will be running near normal and just close to 33% below average temperatures.

Precipitation will run about 40% below-average. Meaning dry weather is expected.

Over the next 8-14 days, temperatures will likely run 50% above normal. Warmer weather is expected about a week into October.

Precipitation will continue to be dry. With a 40% above average for dry conditions.

Over the next 3-4 weeks, temperatures will be roughly 55% above normal. With a 55% chance of below-normal precipitation. So, the month of October looks to be warmer than average and still very dry.

*Data was found using the NOAA Regional Climate Center database. We used a mix of the Indiana State University’s and the Hulman Regional Airport weather collection sites.