4H'ers compete in sheep costume contest

4H members and their pets had a good time on Monday at the Vigo County Fair.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - 4H members and their pets had a good time on Monday at the Vigo County Fair.

We stopped by for a sheep costume contest.

Members used their creativity to come up with costumes for both themselves and their sheep.

One team went as characters from the Wizard of Oz.

4H members say they were excited to show off their individuality.

"It relates with my life. I was in a school play called the Wizard of Oz and I was Dorthy. I thought it'd be really a cute idea to wear the outfit and my sheep could be a little rainbow," 4H member Lily told us.

The Vigo County Fair continues through Saturday, July 13.

