4H'ers at Vigo County Fair work to keep their animals cool in hot weather

Oppressive summer heat is not only a danger to people...it can be a danger to animals as well.

Posted: Jul 8, 2019 6:22 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Oppressive summer heat is not only a danger to people...it can be a danger to animals as well.

We stopped by the Vigo County Fair on Monday.

That's where we found 4H members showing off their exhibits, many featuring animals that could be hurt by this heat.

We talked with members about what they're doing to keep their animals safe.

They say use fans, frozen water bottles, and frozen tiles to keep them cool.

"It helps cool them down when they lay. When they start panting sometimes they get overheated and they breathe out of their ears instead of their nose," Paige Banfossen, from 4H said.

Members told News 10 they make sure give their animals cool water several times a day.

