4H enrollment time is underway

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's enrollment time for Vigo County 4H. You have until January 15 to get your kids signed up.
We stopped by an information session on Wednesday.
The program gives hands-on experience with dozens of activities, like shooting, baking, and art.
Recruiters say it's all about what you put into it.
"4H offers a lot of opportunities to get involved, meet new people, but also learn about things you are interested in...that you can build a career on and continue with whether it is a career or a lifetime hobby," Sarah Haag said.
If you'd like to learn more, call your local Purdue Extension Office.
