Clear

Facebook takes down fake accounts over Russian troll farm concerns

Article Image

Facebook says it removed more than 100 accounts this week from the main service as well as its subsidiary In...

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 6:30 AM
Updated: Nov. 7, 2018 6:30 AM
Posted By: By Donie O'Sullivan and David Shortell, CNN

Facebook says it removed more than 100 accounts this week from the main service as well as its subsidiary Instagram over concerns they may be connected to the Russia-based Internet Research Agency (IRA) -- the same troll operation targeted by special counsel Robert Mueller in his sprawling Russia investigation.

The social media giant acknowledged Tuesday that it removed the pages following a tip from the FBI.

"We blocked over 100 Facebook and Instagram accounts due to concerns that they were linked to the Russia-based Internet Research Agency (IRA) and engaged in coordinated inauthentic behavior, which is banned from our services," says Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook's head of cyber security policy, on Tuesday.

The company did not disclose details of the pages it removed.

Earlier on Tuesday, a website claiming to be run by the IRA took responsibility for a network of fake social media accounts, many targeting American voters -- an operation similar to what the group orchestrated in the run-up to the 2016 presidential elections.

A message on the website read: "Citizens of the United States of America! Your intelligence agencies are powerless. Despite all their efforts, we have thousands of accounts registered on Facebook, Twitter, and Reddit spreading political propaganda."

The claims were published on Tuesday night as votes in the midterm elections were being counted. CNN has not independently confirmed who controls the pages.

If the pages were run by the IRA, it would represent its most brazen effort since the 2016 presidential election, and a thumb in the eye of American authorities that have tried to undo the power of Russian online disinformation since the last major election.

The group is under indictment by Mueller, whose investigation of the 2016 election has touched the Trump campaign as well as Russians.

Gleicher added: "This evening a website claiming to be associated with the IRA published a list of Instagram accounts they claim to have created. We had already blocked most of these accounts yesterday, and have now blocked the rest. This is a timely reminder that these bad actors won't give up â€” and why it's so important we work with the US government and other technology companies to stay ahead."

The FBI declined comment.

The accounts CNN reviewed were posted by the group included some pages that were designed to look like they were run by Trump supporters, while other pages targeted African Americans.

A DHS official Tuesday said there were "no reported cybersecurity events that would affect the ability to cast and count votes."

On Monday, DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and FBI Director Christopher Wray released a joint statement that while there was no indication that America's voting infrastructure -- voting machines, for example -- had been compromised, foreign operatives were seeking to influence American voters.

"Americans should be aware that foreign actors -- and Russia in particular -- continue to try to influence public sentiment and voter perceptions through actions intended to sow discord," the statement read. "They can do this by spreading false information about political processes and candidates, lying about their own interference activities, disseminating propaganda on social media, and through other tactics."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 35°
Sunshine returns but chilly tonight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Mostly sunny and cool. Not as windy. High: 49°

Image

THS Girls

Image

Vigo County School Board results

Image

Knox County races

Image

Vigo County Council races

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

Sycamore basketball

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

NORTH VEE NORTH CENTRAL PREVIEW

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high