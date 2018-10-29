Cutest pet costumes this Halloween

Click here for updates on this story
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WGNO) -- Time is almost up to get your Halloween costume, but what about your pet? Last year the national retail federation estimated that Americans spent nearly $440 million on costumes... for their pets!
Which got us wondering... where can we find New Orleans best pet boo-tique this holiday season?
Southern Paws is a great place for pet lovers to trick or treat yo-self!
Edie, Liddle, and Bigly went shopping for paw-some Halloween costumes! Watch the video for their reveal!
