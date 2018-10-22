Clear

Elon Musk sets a date for Hyperloop testing

Article Image

Elon Musk's underground transport system could be a reality as early as December.Two miles of test tr...

Posted: Oct. 22, 2018 10:23 AM
Updated: Oct. 22, 2018 11:55 AM
Posted By: By Chris Isidore, CNN Business

Elon Musk's underground transport system could be a reality as early as December.

Two miles of test track, at least.

Musk said on Twitter Sunday that the tunnel being dug to test the Loop, his traffic beating vehicle transport idea, will be complete on December 10. Once it's ready, Musk is throwing a party.

He announced an opening event that night and free rides for the public starting the next day.

The tech entrepreneur has been touting the benefits of tube transport for a number of years. In 2016 he launched The Boring Company to dig tunnels under Los Angeles, with the intention of installing a network of electric "sleds" that could move vehicles at speeds of up to 125 mph.

The tunnels could also accommodate Hyperloop pods, the train cars designed to travel in vacuum sealed tubes and shuttle people and materials between cities at speeds as high as 600 mph.

He penned a white paper in 2013 called Hyperloop Alpha that hyped the technology. He predicted that a vacuum tube train system could move people and material at at more than 600 mph.

While Musk was one of the early advocates of concept of a Hyperloop, several companies and universities are working on their own versions, including Virgin Hyperloop One, which has Richard Branson as its chairman and an investment from Virgin Group.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 55°
Rockville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Brief warm up; right back into the cool!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Pledge of Allegiance, Miss Larimer 3rd Grade

Image

Matt Agresta Memorial Concert, Thursday @ Mount Pleasant Methodist Church

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Sunny, warmer. High: 64°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Project in Her Boots

Image

Bricks for Vets

Image

50 Years of Miracles

Image

Walk for Freedom

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum