Clear

Video shows Florida officer hitting 14-year-old twice during arrest

Article Image

A viral video of a police officer hitting a 14-year-old girl during an arrest has caused outrage in a Florid...

Posted: Oct. 22, 2018 9:59 AM
Posted By: By Amir Vera, CNN

A viral video of a police officer hitting a 14-year-old girl during an arrest has caused outrage in a Florida community.

The video -- posted to Instagram on Friday -- shows a girl being held down by two officers, one man and one woman. The male officer hits the girl in the side twice as he holds her shorts.

"Why you hitting her?" someone in the video yells. "She can't do that, her hands underneath her, the f*** you hitting her for?"

The police department in Coral Springs, about 30 miles northwest of Fort Lauderdale, said in a statement on Facebook on Friday that the video does not show the entire incident that led to the arrest.

Police said the incident took place Thursday when officers were called to Coral Square Mall about unruly teens who had been harassing people and causing a disturbance. When officers met with mall security, a mother told officers one of the teens shoved her 5-year-old child to the ground. Mall security also told officers one of the teens hit another teen. Officers issued a trespassing warning to the unruly teens and barred them from the mall.

The teens then returned to the mall, police said, where a boy was taken into custody without incident, but the girl in the video began cursing and attempted to rile up the other teens. Officers tried to take the girl into custody, but police said she began to fight and resist arrest. It was at this time, police said, that they took the girl to the ground because of "her stature and aggressive behavior" and tried to get her to release her fists.

"As seen in the video she resisted arrest, and in order to have her to comply she was struck in the side to release her clenched fists - she was then handcuffed," the Coral Springs Police Department said in its Facebook statement.

As officers were trying to put her in the patrol car, police said she "violently kicked" one of the officers.

"The Coral Springs Police Department believes in transparency," the department's statement read. "It is important for people to have all of the facts before rushing to judgment of an officer's actions when faced with calls for service involving violent suspects -- regardless of their age or gender."

The girl's mother, Jessica Dennis, told CNN affiliate WSVN-TV it was difficult for her to watch the video.

"She clearly wasn't aggressive. Everyone could see she was laying there," Dennis said. "So I just want justice to be served."

Dennis told WSVN she hired attorney Meeghan Moldof, who said the officer used excessive force.

"It's clear from the video that my client was on the ground," Moldof told WSVN. "Her hands are under her belly, the officer's knees are on her back, and he's just gut-shotting her, like one after another."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Brief warm up; right back into the cool!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pledge of Allegiance, Miss Larimer 3rd Grade

Image

Matt Agresta Memorial Concert, Thursday @ Mount Pleasant Methodist Church

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Sunny, warmer. High: 64°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Project in Her Boots

Image

Bricks for Vets

Image

50 Years of Miracles

Image

Walk for Freedom

Image

Hot Pursuit 5K

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum