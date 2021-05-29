Clear

400 students recognized during commencement

Wabash valley high school and college students are celebrating the end of what's been a challenging year.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Wabash valley high school and college students are celebrating the end of what's been a challenging year.
Some seniors have already walked across the stage for in-person graduations while others will soon.

More than 400 seniors got their bachelor's degrees from Rose-Hulman Institute of technology today.
Rose's 143rd commencement was held outside at Cook stadium.
Graduates came from 32-states and 9-foreign countries.
One of those graduates told us he will enter the US army as a commissioned officer.

"I think the institute prepares you to be a well-rounded individual, whether it be taking on a lot of different tasks, or trying to work well with others and trying to make that professional networking, as well, in the community," says graduate JJ Faught.
President Robert Coons commended the graduates for earning their degrees during the pandemic.
He said it's hard enough graduating from Rose-Hulman "as is."

