TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local students brought order to the courts on Friday morning.
More than 400 middle school students filled the Vigo County Courthouse to participate in mock trials.
Students took on the roles of judge, jury, and prosecutor.
The Terre Haute Bar Association organized the event to give students a hands-on understanding of how a jury trial works.
School leaders hope students can apply what they learn to other situations.
"I hope that they understand what due process is and letting them know that their voice can be heard whenever there is a problem at school," Adam Azar, the dean at West Vigo Middle School said.
The Vigo County Courthouse was closed on Friday.
All of the courtrooms were used to host the eight mock trials.
Related Content
- 400 middle school students fill the Vigo County Courthouse to learn about the legal system with mock trials
- Vigo County courthouse murals reflect 200 years of county history
- Banner drops for CODA at Vigo County Courthouse
- Moms Demand Action urges change outside Vigo County Courthouse
- Truman House holds Friday fundraiser at the Vigo County Courthouse
- Vigo County middle school student sent to the hospital after eating drug-laced gummy candy
- Students take to the courtroom for mock trials
- Golden Apple: Filling Richland County Middle School with the sound of music
- TONIGHT: Vigo County Democratic Caucus to fill Third District seat
- Vigo County middle schooler wins red ribbon award