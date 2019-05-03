400 middle school students fill the Vigo County Courthouse to learn about the legal system with mock trials

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local students brought order to the courts on Friday morning.

More than 400 middle school students filled the Vigo County Courthouse to participate in mock trials.

Students took on the roles of judge, jury, and prosecutor.

The Terre Haute Bar Association organized the event to give students a hands-on understanding of how a jury trial works.

School leaders hope students can apply what they learn to other situations.

"I hope that they understand what due process is and letting them know that their voice can be heard whenever there is a problem at school," Adam Azar, the dean at West Vigo Middle School said.

The Vigo County Courthouse was closed on Friday.

All of the courtrooms were used to host the eight mock trials.