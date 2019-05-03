Clear

400 middle school students fill the Vigo County Courthouse to learn about the legal system with mock trials

Students took on the roles of judge, jury, and prosecutor.

Posted: May. 3, 2019 6:13 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local students brought order to the courts on Friday morning.

More than 400 middle school students filled the Vigo County Courthouse to participate in mock trials.

Students took on the roles of judge, jury, and prosecutor.

The Terre Haute Bar Association organized the event to give students a hands-on understanding of how a jury trial works.

School leaders hope students can apply what they learn to other situations.

"I hope that they understand what due process is and letting them know that their voice can be heard whenever there is a problem at school," Adam Azar, the dean at West Vigo Middle School said.

The Vigo County Courthouse was closed on Friday.

All of the courtrooms were used to host the eight mock trials.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 62°
Indianapolis
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 62°
Rockville
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 58°
Brazil
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 62°
Cloudy, with Rain Toward Morning
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Hey Kevin 5-3

Image

Fighting the stigma of mental illness

Image

Work continues on Clinton bridge

Image

Students attend mock court in Vigo County

Image

Cleanup Terre Haute event set for Saturday

Image

Business a total loss after massive fire

Image

Honoring a local hero at Crane

Image

Indiana State Police memorial

Image

Ending the stigma linked to mental health

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says