40 pounds of medicine collected during drug takeback event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Office of the Attorney General's Mobile Operations Center paid a visit to the campus of Ivy Tech on Wednesday for a Drug Takeback Event.
While there, people were encouraged to drop off their unwanted, unused, and expired medications.
Those medications will then be safely disposed of.
Officials collected nearly 40 pounds of medication at the event.
Since March, the Attorney General's Office has collected more than 3,100 pounds of unwanted drugs.
