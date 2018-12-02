Clear

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

A four year old little girl has died after police say she was hit by a car.

Posted: Dec. 2, 2018 4:39 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A four year old little girl has died after police say she was hit by a car.

News 10 is following this developing story out of Washington, Indiana.

According the Washington Police Department, a vehicle hit the child on East National Highway near Southeast Seventh Street. This happened just after 5:30pm Saturday.

Investigators have not released any names but confirm to News 10 the child did die from her injuries.

We will have more on this developing story as information becomes available.

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder