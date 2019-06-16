Clear
4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

The National Weather Service has confirmed four tornadoes touched down in Indiana Saturday night. Parts of Illinois also sustained damage from a second round of storms that swept through early Sunday morning.

Posted: Jun 16, 2019 8:11 PM
Updated: Jun 16, 2019 8:23 PM
Posted By: Heather Good

Surveyors say an EF-2 hit east of Bloomfield in Greene County and an EF-1 touched down in Owen County. Monroe County suffered damage from an EF-2 tornado and the final tornado hit Beech Grove, which is near Indianapolis. It was an EF-1.

According to NWS, additional survey work will continue Monday.

News 10 visited several areas hit by severe weather over the weekend.

The town of Ridgeport was hit hardest. That’s in eastern Greene County. Mobile homes were shredded. Roofing and siding was thrown everywhere. Large trees were uprooted and was power knocked out.

According to the Greene County Emergency Management Agency, the tornado hit near Crowe Road off Indiana 54 and traveled east to Lawrence Hollow Estates. Wind speeds were upwards of 120 to 130 miles per hour.

According to the Center-Jackson Fire Territory Chief Jeremy Inman, crews completed roughly 76 welfare checks after the storm hit Saturday night. He says that many homes suffered moderate to severe damage.

Luckily, no one was hurt in the storm.

Power is still out for many people in Greene County. Inman says as many as 900 people were without power as of Sunday evening. He says it could be restored as early as Monday for some but others may have to wait a week.

A second storm swept through Clark County, Illinois early Sunday morning. The fairgrounds suffered significant damage.

"The first thought was this is a heck of a way to spend Father's Day. This is a mess to have to clean up."

Chris O'Rourke is the Clark County Fair President. He and many others gathered to clean up the fairgrounds.

"We got a lot of roof damage, a lot of tree damage. We've got tin that's been shoved up through barns all the way up through the carnival area. We've got tin that winds have taken it up inside the grandstands."

One building was flipped over and destroyed, leaving a piece on antique farm equipment on its side.

No injuries were reported from this storm.

O’Rourke says the hope is things will be back to normal in time for the county fair August 4th.

"As long as long as nobody gets hurt and everybody can go home to their families, that's the important thing."

