4-H project submission deadline in Vigo County is this week

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - 4-H'ers in Vigo County don't have much time left to get their projects submitted.

All virtual or in-person Exhibit Hall and Livestock projects are due with pictures in by midnight on July 1.

LINK | SUBMIT ENTRIES

Members can submit pictures and descriptions through the link above.

Things will look a little different this year. Organizers say having virtual options is important right now.

Live-stock shows will take place in mid-July with special restrictions.

If you have questions, you can send an email here or here. You can also call 812-462-4471.