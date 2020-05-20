4-H portion of Vigo County Fair will be virtual only, with no in-person exhibits

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Purdue Extension says there will be no in-person 4-H shows or exhibits for the 2020 Vigo County Fair due to COVID-19.

They made this announcement on Wednesday.

They said this is due to the "concerns for safety and well-being of all participants, volunteers, and animals."

The organization said it would instead focus on a virtual fair opportunity.

The Wabash Valley Fair Association is still finalizing the plans for the non-4-H portion of the fair.

See the full statement from Purdue Extension below.

"Due to the concerns for the safety and well-being of all participants, volunteers, and animals, Purdue Extension Vigo County Educators and Vigo County 4-H Council have decided to focus on a virtual fair opportunity and not continue with in-person 4-H Shows and Exhibits at the 2020 Vigo County Fair. They considered information, guidance, and policies from Purdue Extension, Vigo County Health Department, International Association of Fairs and Expositions, Safety Alliance, and Governor's Back on Track plan. The concerns over proper implementation and compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols at fair events and the uncertainty around the possibility of having to cancel our activities at the fair if Vigo County isn’t at the stage in the governor’s plan to hold large events yet contributed to this difficult decision.

Vigo County 4-H will be moving forward with virtual fair events to showcase our outstanding youth and their dedication in the most difficult of times. We will find unique ways to support and acknowledge our members while celebrating their accomplishments in and out of the show ring or project building. 4-H Families will be provided information on virtual exhibition requirements as those plans become finalized. We ask for your continued patience as details are put into place and help make this a positive experience for all involved.

The Purdue Extension Vigo County Educator and Extension Homemaker’s Open Class Superintendents have decided to not hold Open Class events nor allow open class projects to be exhibited at the 2020 Vigo County Fair.

The Wabash Valley Fair Association, who hosts the Vigo County Fair, is finalizing plans for non-Purdue Extension 4-H events held during the fair July 11-18."