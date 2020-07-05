4-H auction to happen virtually this year

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) – The coronavirus is impacting a summer tradition for many kids and their families.

The annual 4-H auction in Clark County, Illinois will happen online this year.

Knowles Auction Service is conducting the event. 4-H families and past bidders should expect a letter soon detailing the changes for this year.

Clark County 4-H Foundation President Mike Smallwood says, "There won't be any exchange of animals or food projects this year. Everyone will keep their project and the other thing is there is no premiums taken from the kids this year. Whatever money is donated to the support auction goes to the kids 100%."

Smallwood asks that bidders please remember to enter their maximum bid.

The auction is open from July 16th through the 23rd.