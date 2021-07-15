4-H Members are back at the fairgrounds

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The 4-H program is a youth-serving organization that allows children in 3rd to 12th grade to complete hands-on projects in various settings. They often focus on health, science, civic engagement, and agriculture.

News 10 spoke with Olivia Branam, a ten-year 4-H member who said the program was life-changing.

Branam shows alpacas, llamas, and beef cattle. This year, she won Grand Champion Alpaca and Llama Showmanship as well as Grand Champion Alpaca Obstacle. She said 4-H taught her patience, leadership, and the importance of networking.

"Especially with the alpacas and llamas, I've learned a lot about patience because they're very timid animals. They don't always like to try new things. So that's helped me in other parts of my life," explained Branam.

Members say that even if you don't own animals, there are ways to get involved.

"The unique thing about Vigo County and the alpaca llama club is that a lot of the animals are leased from other farms. So, the kids don't have to own their animals, they don't have to go to their house. They can go to a sponsoring farm and work with animals," said Branam.

Last year, due to the pandemic, 4-H members were not allowed to stay at the fairgrounds all week.

"The fair is just the experience of being here. So, seeing all the people, getting to talk to people, introducing them to animals they may have never seen before. So that was kind of upsetting about last year," Branam said.

Missing out on the experience was a big deal because, in 4-H, members show their animals at the Vigo County Fair and the Indiana State Fair only.

According to Branam, 4-H has helped grow her passion for animals. In the fall, she will be studying animal science at Purdue University in the hopes of one day becoming a 'large animal veterinarian.'

If you or your child would like to see 4-H members in action, head over to the Vigo County Fairgrounds or sign up here.