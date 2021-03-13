Clear
3rd legislative session held

State legislators gathered via zoom this morning to talk about various topics in the latest Crackerbarrel session.

Posted: Mar 13, 2021
Posted By: Staff Report

The public was able to ask four state leaders questions virtually earlier Sunday.

Those leaders include state representatives Tonya Pfaff, Bob Heaten, and Bruce Borders.
Senator Jon Ford was also in attendance.
They talked about several hot topics.
The most discussion came in reference to an incident that happened at Indiana's capitol on February 28th.
That's when two black legislators say they were speaking in opposition of a proposed bill on the house floor.
They say people heckled and booed them.
The league of women voters and the Terre Haute branch of the NAACP decried the actions as racist and asked the local legislators to do the same.
Representative Borders says he was there and shared his account.
"We all need to put on our big boy pants and get past it. Just because somebody points their finger at you and calls you racist, that doesn't mean it's true. It's just simply a lie," says Borders.

"I was very embarrassed to hear members of the general assembly boo the speakers. So whatever the situation is, I was so embarrassed to be a member of the general assembly that day," says Pfaff.

The final Crackerbarrel session will be on April 10th at 10 am.

