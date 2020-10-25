3rd annual Trunk-or-Treat event with safety precautions

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Moon lite drive-in theater partnered with the Wabash valley jeep junkies for its 3rd annual Trunk or treat Sunday night.

In order for this event to happen, everyone had to follow some safety rules.

Jeeps had to be several feet apart.

They were parked in a U shape by the Moonlite staff.

The Jeep junkies passed out the candy to eager trick or treaters.

Viewers got to catch the Addams family cartoon.

A member of the jeep junkies says there were benefits to adding extra safety precautions.

"With the 6-foot distance, we actually have more time to spend with each of the families which I do like. When they come through so fast a lot of times there so close together you just hand out candy and they go on."

The Wabash valley jeep junkies plan on doing more events just like this one soon.