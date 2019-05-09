Clear

3rd Indianapolis Zoo elephant tested positive for deadly virus

The Indianapolis Zoo says an African elephant has tested positive for a virus that earlier killed two other members of its herd.

Posted: May. 9, 2019 10:07 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Zoo says an African elephant has tested positive for a virus that earlier killed two other members of its herd.

It said Thursday that 13-year-old male Kedar has tested positive for elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus and is being treated for it.

The zoo says it started testing the blood of each elephant twice a week after two elephants, Nyah and Kalina, died in March . Lab and pathology tests confirmed both elephants had EEHV, which causes fatal hemorrhagic disease in elephants.

Zoo staff conducted a blood test for the virus on Kedar on May 2 and the results came back negative. The zoo says staff tested Kedar’s blood again on Monday and the results came back positive.

The zoo says humans and other animal species cannot contract the virus.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 58°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 56°
Turning Cooler
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Sycamore Secondhand hopes to keep useful items from being sent to the dump

Image

"People of faith have to stick together..."Religious group gathers to honor victims of recent hate c

Image

Crime Stoppers May 9th

Image

ISU students react to homecoming changes

Image

A busy night at the Terre Haute City Council meeting

Image

Paris softball

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Eco Friendly Mosquito Spray

Image

Stamp Out Hunger Luncheon

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017