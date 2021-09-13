3rd Annual Cornbread Festival - A taste of history

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Many local residents enjoyed a taste of history at this unique festival!

The historic Mansfield Roller Mill opened their doors for tours during the 3rd Annual Cornbread Festival on Saturday and Sunday.

The festival included many activities, vendors, and a meal of beans and cornbread available at the bar and grill.

Organizers say a special thing about this mill is that it still operates as it did during the 1880s.

it shows visitors how flour and cornmeal were processed from wheat and corn many years ago...

"It benefits the community, it gives them an opportunity to see the mill with a historian here that can answer their questions...explain it to them," Interpretive Naturalist Ross Plotkin said.

"It's a chance for people to come and see the village when there's a little more to do than there normally is."

The Covered Bridge Festival is also coming up in Parke County.

It takes place from October 8th to the 17th.

For more information on this upcoming festival click here.