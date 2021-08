TERRE HAUTE, Ind, (WTHI) - A record number of students are gearing up for the fall semester at Rose-Hulman.

Schools officials told us 643 first-year students arrived on campus for move-in. This is the largest first-year class at the college.

This is a 17.5 percent increase over last year. The incoming class represents 38 different states and countries.

Classes at Rose start on Thursday.