37th annual Altrusa Chili Cook-off held to support literacy in the Wabash Valley

Rain forced the event to be held inside the Meadows Shopping Center. Visitors could sample dishes from more than 20 booths!

Posted: Oct 26, 2019 6:11 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Organizers behind another cook-off want to support literacy in the Wabash Valley.

The Altrusa Chili Cook-off is an annual event.

It is normally held in the Meadows Shopping Center parking lot, but rain forced people inside.

The dreary weather gave many all the more reason to enjoy some chili.

Visitors could sample dishes from more than 20 booths.

It was just a buck to get in and .50 cents per sample!

This was the 37th year for the cook-off.

Judges gave out awards for hottest chili, best chili and best presentation.

The booth that raised the most money earned the people's choice award.

