Clear

365 Bar and Grill opens on Wabash Avenue

Owners say it's designed for a family atmosphere.

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 1:27 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

Terre Haute, Ind (WTHI) - A new restaurant has opened in Terre Haute!

Its called 365 Bar and Grill and you'll find it on Wabash Avenue in the former Ambrosini's building.

365 Bar and Grill is considered a sports bar, owners say it's designed for a family atmosphere.

Co-owner Kacy Rogers says they did not change the structure of the building, many of the antique décor on the walls is owned by members of her family.

The bar will serve bar foods like nachos and onion rings while also serving healthier items like sandwiches.

Owners say they're excited to be starting this business.

"I remember the first day walking in here and thanking to myself, 'oh boy, here we go just another adventure but you know now its like wow we did it' and its really awesome. it really does give us chills. "

The name is a playoff from Strive 365 the owners also own that business.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Warmer today with clouds.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wings Etc.to open on South US 41

Image

Brown County Music Center Nashville Indiana

Image

365 Bar and Grill opens on Wabash Avenue

Image

McDonald's on State Road 46 hosts McTeacher's night

Image

Campfires, candles, halloween costumes, and extension cords are big fire starters

Image

THS Boys tennis

Image

Covered bridge festival is underway: How to stay safe during the festivities

Image

Clay County Youth Food Program gears up for fall break

Image

Thursday: Partly sunny, warmer. High: 80

Image

THS Boys tennis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams