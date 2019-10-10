365 Bar and Grill opens on Wabash Avenue

Terre Haute, Ind (WTHI) - A new restaurant has opened in Terre Haute!

Its called 365 Bar and Grill and you'll find it on Wabash Avenue in the former Ambrosini's building.

365 Bar and Grill is considered a sports bar, owners say it's designed for a family atmosphere.

Co-owner Kacy Rogers says they did not change the structure of the building, many of the antique décor on the walls is owned by members of her family.

The bar will serve bar foods like nachos and onion rings while also serving healthier items like sandwiches.

Owners say they're excited to be starting this business.

"I remember the first day walking in here and thanking to myself, 'oh boy, here we go just another adventure but you know now its like wow we did it' and its really awesome. it really does give us chills. "

The name is a playoff from Strive 365 the owners also own that business.