Clear

36 million have sought US unemployment aid since virus hit

Nearly 3 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week as the viral outbreak led more companies to slash jobs even though most states have begun to let some businesses reopen under certain restrictions.

Posted: May 14, 2020 12:32 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly 3 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week as the viral outbreak led more companies to slash jobs even though most states have begun to let some businesses reopen under certain restrictions.

The wave of layoffs has heightened concerns that more government aid is needed to sustain the economy through the deep recession caused by the viral outbreak. Republicans in Congress are locked in a standoff with Democrats, who have proposed trillions more in aid, including for struggling states and localities, beyond the nearly $3 trillion already given to individuals and businesses. Republican leaders say they want to first see how previous aid affects the economy and have expressed skepticism about approving much more spending now.

Roughly 36 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the two months since the coronavirus first forced millions of businesses to close their doors and shrink their workforces, the Labor Department said Thursday. An additional 842,000 people applied for aid last week through a separate federal program set up for the self-employed and gig workers.

All told, the figures point to a job market gripped by its worst crisis in decades and an economy that is sinking into a severe downturn. The report suggests the tentative reopening of some businesses in many states has done little to reverse the flow of mass layoffs. Last week’s pace of new applications for aid is four times the record high that prevailed before the coronavirus struck hard in March.

Jobless workers in some states are still reporting difficulty applying for or receiving benefits. These include free-lance, gig and self-employed workers, who became newly eligible for jobless aid this year.

In Georgia, one of the first states to partially reopen its economy, the number of unemployment claims rose last week to 241,000. In Florida, which has allowed restaurants to reopen at one-quarter capacity, claims jumped to nearly 222,000, though that state’s unemployment agency has struggled to process claims. Other states that have lifted some restrictions, such as South Carolina and Texas, reported large declines in claims.

President Donald Trump appeared to respond to the report by tweeting, “Good numbers coming out of States that are opening. America is getting its life back!”

The latest jobless claims follow a devastating jobs report last week. The government said the unemployment rate soared to 14.7% in April, the highest rate since the Great Depression, and employers shed a stunning 20.5 million jobs. A decade’s worth of job growth was wiped out in a single month.

Even those figures failed to capture the full scale of the damage. The government said many workers in April were counted as employed but absent from work but should have been counted as temporarily unemployed.

Millions of other laid-off workers didn’t look for a new job in April, likely discouraged by their prospects in a mostly shuttered economy, and weren’t included, either. If all those people had been counted as unemployed, the jobless rate would have reached nearly 24%.

Most economists have forecast that the official unemployment rate could hit 18% or higher in May before potentially declining by summer.

The job market’s collapse has occurred with dizzying speed. As recently as February, the unemployment rate was 3.5%, a half-century low. Employers had added jobs for a record 9½ years. Even in March, unemployment was just 4.4%.

Now, with few Americans shopping, traveling, eating out or otherwise spending normally, economists are projecting that the gross domestic product — the broadest gauge of economic activity — is shrinking in the April-June quarter at a roughly 40% annual rate. That would be the deepest quarterly contraction on record.

The states that are now easing lockdowns are doing so in varied ways. Ohio has permitted warehouses, most offices, factories, and construction companies to reopen, but restaurants and bars remain closed for indoor sit-down service.

A handful of states have gone further, including Georgia, which has opened barber shops, bowling alleys, tattoo parlors and gyms. South Carolina has reopened beach hotels, and Texas has reopened shopping malls.

Data from private firms suggest that some previously laid-off workers have started to return to small businesses in those states, though the number of applications for unemployment benefits remains high.

Few analysts expect a quick rebound. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned Wednesday that the virus-induced recession could turn into a prolonged downturn that would erode workers’ skills and employment connections while bankrupting many small businesses. Powell urged Congress and the White House to consider additional spending and tax measures to help small businesses and households avoid bankruptcy.

Powell spoke a day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, proposed a $3 trillion aid package that would direct money to state and local governments, households and health-care workers.

Trump is applauding the moves to reopen states’ economies in hopes of reducing unemployment. So far, there is limited evidence on how that is working.

Homebase, a software company that provides time-clock technology to small businesses, has tracked how many employees have clocked in and for how many hours since the pandemic struck. Though Homebase’s data suggests that some people have returned to work in states that have partially reopened, it’s unclear how sustainable that trend can be unless many more customers return. All states remain far below their pre-virus employment levels.

In Georgia, which began reopening in late April, the number of people working at small businesses on Tuesday was down 37% compared with the beginning of March, according to Homebase’s data. That is an improvement from mid-April, when the number of employees working had fallen by half.

In New York, which remains mostly shut down, employment at small businesses is down 63% as of Tuesday, only slightly better than in mid-April.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 25473

Reported Deaths: 1619
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion7703440
Lake2588132
Cass15444
Hendricks98956
Hamilton96084
Allen87760
St. Joseph85728
Johnson83891
Elkhart54921
Madison52757
Clark39427
Bartholomew37027
Porter3639
LaPorte34012
Jackson2991
Hancock27620
Shelby27318
Tippecanoe2612
Howard2589
Floyd24631
Boone23531
Delaware23019
Morgan22412
Decatur21530
Vanderburgh1942
White1652
Harrison16513
Dearborn15417
Grant15317
Greene15117
Montgomery1479
Monroe14510
Noble14217
Warrick13320
Miami1291
Lawrence12416
Orange11818
Clinton1111
Jennings1084
Franklin1067
Ripley1056
Henry972
Putnam925
Scott892
Vigo866
Carroll732
Newton689
Wabash672
Dubois662
Steuben642
Wayne565
Daviess5615
Washington491
Kosciusko481
LaGrange412
Jasper401
Fayette394
Fulton371
Marshall371
Rush372
Jefferson350
Pulaski340
Brown281
Owen271
Randolph263
Starke242
DeKalb241
Clay241
Whitley231
Knox220
Jay220
Sullivan220
Tipton211
Crawford210
Perry190
Benton170
Huntington172
Fountain162
Parke160
Posey160
Switzerland140
Blackford141
Wells120
Warren121
Ohio110
Adams81
Gibson80
Union80
Vermillion70
Martin70
Spencer71
Pike30
Unassigned0137

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 84694

Reported Deaths: 3792
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook564062589
Lake5758194
DuPage5244271
Will3973214
Kane374498
Winnebago120832
McHenry104956
St. Clair73759
Kankakee60731
Rock Island53817
Kendall49615
Madison44935
Champaign3186
Sangamon27923
Boone25313
Randolph2273
DeKalb2112
Jackson17110
Ogle1602
Macon15116
Peoria1486
Clinton14213
McLean1273
Stephenson1180
LaSalle1115
Whiteside1108
Union1051
Warren1050
Iroquois1013
Jefferson9716
Out of IL821
Monroe8111
Knox790
Lee700
Cass620
Coles622
Grundy621
Henry610
Tazewell593
McDonough542
Williamson521
Marion470
Unassigned461
Jasper457
Adams411
Macoupin391
Perry380
Montgomery341
Morgan331
Pulaski310
Christian304
Vermilion291
Livingston251
Douglas220
Jo Daviess191
Fayette172
Jersey171
Menard170
Washington170
Bureau151
Mason150
Woodford151
Ford141
Carroll122
Franklin120
Hancock120
Mercer120
Crawford110
Logan110
Bond101
Shelby101
Wayne100
Brown90
Alexander80
Clark80
Piatt80
Cumberland70
Henderson70
Schuyler70
Effingham61
Johnson60
Massac60
Moultrie60
Saline50
Fulton40
Greene40
Lawrence40
Marshall40
De Witt30
Richland30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Stark10
Wabash10
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Much Warmer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Special Committee to look at upgrading downtown

Image

NWS Making Watches and Warnings Better

Image

Local gym prepares for re-opening, what will look different during your next visit

Image

Thursday: Showers and storms, much warmer. High: 79

Image

Bryton Suggs

Image

Two Greene County organizations team up for mental health support

Image

Vigo County pre-school has a social distance friendly wave parade

Image

Food for Families Annual 5K goes virtual

Image

Jasper County Health Department encourages residents to create a contact diary

Image

Rates may increase as Indiana utilities seek to postpone costs caused by COVID-19

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak