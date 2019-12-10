TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A $350,000 donation to the 'Bridge the Gap' scholarship will help some Chicago students for tuition at Indiana State University.
On Tuesday, ISU announced Jim and Sue Pajakowski donated the money to establish the Michael Grant Pajakowski Bridge the Gap Scholarship endowment.
This was in honor of their late son.
ISU says their donation will provide $20,000 of help each year to students from Chicago.
Related Content
- $350,000 donation to scholarship fund will help Chicago area students attend ISU
- Local aviation students receive scholarships from FedEx
- Vigo County 4-H Council craft bazaar helps fund member scholarships
- 5th annual Kyle Ride raises funds for more school scholarships
- A new scholarship fund in Illinois could keep students in-state.
- Indiana Broadcasters Association Scholarship
- Local youth bowling league offers scholarships to students
- Scholarships available for Indiana students interested in becoming teachers
- Indiana Sheriff's Association awarding scholarships
- New school funding formula benefits area schools
Scroll for more content...