$350,000 donation to scholarship fund will help Chicago area students attend ISU

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A $350,000 donation to the 'Bridge the Gap' scholarship will help some Chicago students for tuition at Indiana State University.

On Tuesday, ISU announced Jim and Sue Pajakowski donated the money to establish the Michael Grant Pajakowski Bridge the Gap Scholarship endowment.

This was in honor of their late son.

ISU says their donation will provide $20,000 of help each year to students from Chicago.