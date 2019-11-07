35 percent of registered voters in Vigo County voted on Tuesday, but election officials believe that number might actually be higher

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County election officials say they are happy with the turnout for Tuesday's election.

Around 70,000 people are registered to vote in Vigo County. Numbers show about 35 percent of registered voters cast a ballot.

That's a little more than 24,000 ballots.

Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman believes the number of registered voters may be inflated.

He told us a couple of reasons why he believes that.

One - Out of town college students register to vote here, but never actually do.

Two - People are registered in Vigo County, but no longer live here.

When you factor those people out, Newman believes the percentage of people who actually voted on Tuesday is closer to 50-52 percent of registered voters.

"I look at those numbers and I think, man, we just had an incredible turnout and it still shows that we only penetrated 35 percent of the vote. There's no way that can be that accurate. Especially with the number of people that you saw there," Newman said.

Officials say early voting played a big part in Tuesday's election.

Over half of the votes cast came from early voters.

Officials expect to see an even higher number next year.