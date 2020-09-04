$343,000 to support area groups with better services and outreach during pandemic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - $343,000 will support local groups in helping more people in our communities.

It's through the Wabash Valley COVID-19 Relief Fund. It's a joint effort by the Wabash Valley Community Foundation and The United Way of the Wabash Valley.

Four groups will split the money to boost services and outreach.

Organizers say the pandemic is bringing more attention to the great needs in our own backyard.

"More people, that weren't ever struggling before, have found themselves in a position that they need help," said Abby Desboro, United Way of the Wabash Valley, "and so having organizations in our community to turn to, in that time of need, has been really helpful."

The four groups receiving money include: