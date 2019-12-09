34 boxes of toys collected during Friday's Toys for Tots drive

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Friday's Toys for Tots drive outside of our studios was a success...and that success was thanks to you at home.
The Marines told us they collected 34 large boxes filled with toys. Plus, many of you contributed with monetary donations.
If you'd still like to donate - you have time.
You will still be able to find donation bins at The Meadows Shopping Center in Terre Haute.
Toy distribution starts later this week.
