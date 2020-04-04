TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The state health department is reporting 33 new COVID-19 deaths in Illinois. The total number of deaths is now 243.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, positive cases are up 1,453 for a total of 10,357.
68 Illinois counties are reporting positive cases.
Related Content
- 33 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Illinois
- Illinois infant with COVID-19 dies
- Vigo County reports second COVID-19 death
- First confirmed case of COVID-19 reported in Crawford County, Illinois
- 3 more deaths from COVID-19, and more than 1,000 total positive cases reported in Illinois
- Illinois governor issues guidance amid COVID-19 pandemic
- Health officials report first COVID-19 death in Vigo County
- IN reports 13 new COVID-19 deaths; adds 474 new cases
- Illinois reports 29 new cases of COVID-19, bringing state total to 93
- 33 teachers and administrators honored in banquet
Scroll for more content...