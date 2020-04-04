Clear

33 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Illinois

The state health department is reporting 33 new COVID-19 deaths in Illinois.

Posted: Apr 4, 2020 3:52 PM
Updated: Apr 4, 2020 3:53 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The state health department is reporting 33 new COVID-19 deaths in Illinois. The total number of deaths is now 243.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, positive cases are up 1,453 for a total of 10,357.

68 Illinois counties are reporting positive cases.

