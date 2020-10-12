Clear

31 states have growing rates of new Covid-19 cases, and 'we know what's coming next'

As of Monday morning, 31 states have reported more new Covid-19 cases this past week compared to the previous week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Posted: Oct 12, 2020 1:06 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Once again, most of the country in trouble.

And nine states reported record-high Covid-19 hospitalizations on Sunday, according to the Covid Tracking Project: Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

"These are extremely alarming trends, and there should be warning bells going off around the country," emergency medicine physician Dr. Leana Wen said.

"Some will say, 'Well look, we are having increasing numbers of cases because we're testing more.' But we also know that in more than 15 states, the test positivity rate is over 10% -- which means that we're not doing nearly enough testing."

On top of that, many people have no idea where they caught the virus.

"Many parts of the country are reporting that 50% or more of their cases cannot be traced back to any single infectious source -- which also means that there is a high level of community spread," Wen said.

"We know what's coming next ... we're going to get increasing numbers of hospitalizations," she said.

"Hospitals could again become overwhelmed. And then we're not just talking about patients with coronavirus who might be in trouble. It's also about other patients who might be coming in for heart attacks and strokes and car accidents who may find a situation that's really untenable."

The states headed in the wrong direction
Five states are grappling with a 50% increase in new cases this past week compared to the previous week: Montana, New Mexico, Tennessee, North Carolina and Vermont.

Another 26 states had increases between 10% and 15%: Arkansas, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Mississippi, Florida, Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Rhode Island.

Only three states -- Maine, Texas and Washington -- had fewer new cases compared to the previous week. The remaining 16 states are relatively steady.

No one is off the hook -- not even states that have improved
Several states, especially in the Northeast, have enjoyed much better success at fighting coronavirus after implementing strict and innovative ways to limit the virus' spread.

But those residents can't let their guard down, White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said.

"We're seeing those early suggestions here in the Northeast and what we wanted to make clear is the actions this time have to happen at the personal level, in our private homes, rather than just the public spaces," Birx said Friday during a briefing in Massachusetts.

She said said people need to learn from the summer outbreaks in the South, where seemingly harmless gatherings contributed to spread of the virus.

"People let down their guard when they were with friends and family. And they took off their masks. And they share dinner, or they share drinks inside. And those become spreading events," Birx said.

20,000 deaths 'inevitable' this month
Public health experts have warned that the fall and winter could bring an explosion of new cases as Americans spend more time indoors, where there is a greater likelihood of transmission.

An additional 20,000 Covid-19 deaths in the last three weeks of October are "inevitable," said Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"From the infections that have already occurred, we will see something like 20,000 deaths by the end of the month -- additional deaths," Frieden said Saturday.

"Anytime we ignore, minimize or underestimate this virus, we do so at our peril and the peril of people whose lives depend on us."

As of Monday, coronavirus has infected more than 7.7 million and killed more than 214,000 people in the US, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The overall death toll could nearly double to about 400,000 by February, according to the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

Fellow former CDC Director Dr. Richard Besser said it's up to all Americans to make sure grim projections don't become reality.

"What we do matters," he said. "If we follow the lead of CDC and do the things that are working around the globe, in terms of wearing masks and social distancing and washing hands and investigating cases, ensuring people have what they need to isolate and quarantine, we can have a very different trajectory and we can get this in control."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 322178

Reported Deaths: 9230
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1545195300
DuPage19310582
Lake18251498
Will15508401
Kane14131335
Winnebago7734158
St. Clair7207202
Madison6334148
Champaign535227
McHenry5091119
Peoria391955
McLean363827
Rock Island336282
Unassigned3076246
Sangamon297750
Kankakee296978
Kendall224426
Tazewell211344
Macon203848
LaSalle197458
DeKalb187041
Coles164637
Williamson155156
Clinton141123
Boone139924
Adams137711
Jackson135224
Vermilion12546
Randolph105413
Whiteside98621
Effingham9753
Ogle8946
Knox8875
Bureau79415
Jefferson78939
Monroe78826
Grundy7827
Henry7495
Marion7447
Morgan73424
Christian70521
Stephenson6737
Franklin6585
Union65725
Macoupin6468
McDonough56215
Crawford5616
Fayette52513
Shelby5057
Lee5011
Logan4993
Woodford4879
Livingston4749
Montgomery46414
Saline4406
Cass43111
Jersey42320
Iroquois40919
Warren3935
Bond3858
Wayne3817
Douglas3757
Perry37316
Jo Daviess3572
Richland29110
Lawrence2886
Fulton2810
Carroll2746
Moultrie2694
Johnson2610
Washington2541
Hancock2503
Greene24715
Clay2461
Cumberland2315
Clark2294
Jasper22910
Pulaski2111
White2071
Mason2041
De Witt1912
Pike1882
Wabash1834
Mercer1776
Piatt1720
Menard1491
Ford1416
Massac1312
Edgar1288
Marshall1211
Alexander1001
Hamilton872
Gallatin862
Henderson860
Scott840
Edwards800
Brown780
Putnam740
Schuyler701
Calhoun660
Stark632
Hardin460
Pope361
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 134981

Reported Deaths: 3789
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion23178771
Lake11830339
St. Joseph7851141
Elkhart7540125
Allen7111211
Hamilton5476110
Vanderburgh485242
Tippecanoe313013
Monroe298837
Hendricks2961128
Johnson2706127
Porter260347
Clark257657
Delaware242470
Vigo219130
Cass211915
Madison202982
LaPorte184448
Warrick169457
Floyd159165
Kosciusko148818
Howard148465
Bartholomew128357
Dubois119321
Marshall115726
Boone110746
Grant107737
Hancock104944
Henry102927
Noble100233
Wayne95516
Jackson92710
Morgan82640
Dearborn78128
Daviess75030
Gibson7339
Clinton72614
Shelby72329
LaGrange71212
Harrison66924
Putnam65815
Lawrence63530
Knox60110
DeKalb59211
Posey5723
Montgomery53222
White52415
Steuben5019
Fayette49814
Miami4894
Decatur47739
Scott46911
Greene46636
Jasper4433
Sullivan37712
Clay3726
Whitley3646
Adams3634
Ripley3598
Orange34124
Jennings33913
Spencer3336
Starke3317
Wells3305
Franklin32725
Huntington3244
Wabash3169
Washington3082
Jefferson3054
Carroll29913
Fulton2842
Randolph2828
Pike2756
Perry25413
Tipton25223
Jay2392
Fountain2092
Newton18911
Martin1820
Owen1821
Rush1694
Parke1642
Vermillion1641
Blackford1623
Crawford1281
Pulaski1221
Brown1203
Benton930
Ohio877
Union840
Switzerland750
Warren551
Unassigned0227