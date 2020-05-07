$300,000 EPA grant to help with Coke and Carbon site, former International Paper property

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A grant will help Terre Haute leaders conduct environmental tests.

The Environmental Protection Agency awarded Terre Haute a $300,000 grant.

This money will allow environmental experts to study and test the former site of the Coke and Carbon Plant.

That's located on 13th and Hulman Streets in Terre Haute. Environmental cleanup has been underway at that site. It needs to be cleared in order to be re-developed.

The money will also allow for testing at the former International Paper Site.

"Otherwise we really don't have a lot of money to do ground fieldwork, so to have $300,000 is going to let us move forward on several pieces of property, and that means once we're done with that we can apply for additional funding to get it cleaned up," Mayor Duke Bennett said.