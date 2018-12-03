Clear

$30,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest in unsolved Sullivan County murder

Investigators have followed up on hundreds of tips, conducted hundreds of interviews, and searched dozens of properties across the two-state area.

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 3:03 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police continue to investigate a murder that remains unsolved.

This week marks the six-year anniversary of the tragic death of retired farmer, Lowell Badger.

He was 85.

Authorities say he was found shot to death in his home on December 8th, 2012.

A dark gray safe and LCD TV were taken during the crime.

Authorities believe someone in the area has credible information that can bring closure to the case.

A $30,000 reward has been established.

If you have any tips, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

